“Me And You Should Have Been Together” Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx Explain Why They Never Dated & We’re Still Confused

It’s clear that there is real love between Garcelle Beauvais and Jamie Foxx. Still, we thought it was more of a brotherly/sisterly type of love. But apparently, there remains a little bit of flirtation flitting between the former on screen lovers.

And it all came tumbling out on Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast Going to Bed with Garcelle.

See what these two talked about inside.

Garcelle: You know what’s interesting though, you told me Jamie when we were doing our show. I was sad about somebody. Somebody broke my heart and you said, ‘Always leave a little for you. Don’t give it all away.’ And I carry that everywhere I go.

Jamie Foxx: I just told a friend of mine, always save some love for yourself. Because love is a muhf*cka. And when you feel like you’re half way drowning when they do something…

Garcelle: So you guys, we’re all single.

Jamie: How did you get single? I just seen you with a dude.

Garcelle: Did you not see my plot twist? I had a plot twist.

Jamie: I seen you with the dude, you introduced him, ‘This is my man.’ I was all uncomfortable.

Garcelle: By the way, you never really give any guy that I’m with any real attention.

Jamie: Ever. I hate em all.

Garcelle: Why?!

Jamie: I think me and you should have been together. So every time I see him, I be like ‘Damn, I f*cked up.’ I say, ‘I know.’ So every dude, I be like, I give them the worst stare.

Garcelle: I feel it. And they feel it.

Jamie: Listen, we are in a relationship forever no matter if we’re in the same…

Garcelle: Forever, no matter what. You know what I always say, Kandi Burruss was on the podcast and she goes, ‘I don’t get it. Why aren’t you and Jamie together?’

And I said, ‘Well, you know. We have a really great relationship now. He’s also hung like a horse.’

Everyone laughs.

Garcelle: What would I do with all that?!

Jamie: Take it one step at a time. What you can’t eat. You put in a doggie bag and save for later.

You can listen to the full episode here.