Jesse Williams won’t have to pay a whopping amount of child support now that he isn’t raking in a ton of dough from Grey’s Anatomy.

Williams, who played Dr. Jackson Avery on the famous medical drama for 12 seasons, took a major salary hit after he exited the show, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. The star was originally paying his ex-wife, Aryn Drake-Lee, $40,000 a month in support, but now those payments will be “temporarily modified to $6,413,” the publication noted.

In March, the actor claimed that his income was reduced after he made the switch to Broadway, arguing that his weekly income had dropped to $1,668 while performing in the Broadway play “Take Me Out.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in March, Williams and his ex-wife reached a settlement in their contentious custody battle. The former couple was awarded joint legal custody of their 8-year-old daughter Sadie and 6-year-old son Maceo. The judge tossed out Drake-Lee’s original request to have the actor pay the full amount for the children’s nanny after she failed to provide financial documents. The courts also denied her request for reduced time with the children. Once Williams completes his show in the summer, the two will head back to court to deal with other legal matters pertaining to the case.

Williams and Drake-Lee jumped the broom in September 2012 and were together for more than five years. The actor filed for divorce in April 2017, prompting their ongoing tumultuous custody case. Initially, Williams was ordered to pay an outstanding $50,000 per month in child support, in addition to $50,695 per month in spousal support back in 2018, according to PEOPLE. He later filed an appeal to contest the order.