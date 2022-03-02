MadameNoire Featured Video

Actor Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee have finally reached a settlement in their contentious custody battle.

The former couple was awarded joint legal custody of their 8-year-old daughter Sadie and 6-year-old son Maceo. The judge tossed out Aryn’s original request to have the actor pay the full amount for the children’s’ nanny after she failed to provide financial documents. According to Radar Online, both parties appeared in court via Zoom this week to finalize their tumultuous divorce war.

Earlier in the case, Aryn pled for the court to revoke Williams’ joint custody after he allegedly became “erratic” when she tried to resolve their marital issues. In court documents obtained by the publication, Aryn claimed that the actor “resorted to erratic behavior,” by forcing her “to acquiesce to his demands.”

The suit read: “He calls me names, uses threatening language and intimidation tactics such as threatening to send the police to my home, causing me to fear for my and our children’s safety.”

The mother of two also noted how Williams would consistently cancel on dates with their two children. Aryn urged for court officials to consider visitation rights only for the Grey’s Anatomy alum.

According to Williams, Aryn was the one who was being irrational throughout their ongoing divorce battle. The 41-year-old celeb aruged that his ex-wife became “aggressive” with their nanny and constantly dragged him back and forth for the smallest things. At one point, Williams alleged that Aryn wouldn’t tell him if his kids were vaccinated. She also objected to having the kids fly to New York to watch Williams perform on Broadway. While Aryn claimed that she feared for the kids saftey because of the pandemic, the star argued that his ex-wife wasn’t allowing the kids to go out of spite, even after she agreed to having Williams’ new girlfriend Taylour Paige, potentially escort them.