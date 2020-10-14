After A 3-Year Battle And A New Year-Long Relationship, Jesse Williams Finalized His Divorce From Aryn Drake-Lee

It’s officially over between actor Jesse Williams and Aryn Drake-Lee.

After filing for divorce in 2017, according to TMZ, the former long-time couple’s marriage officially came to an end in August. The two agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their daughter Sadie and son Maceo, but will decide together outside of court on agreement concerning posting pictures of their children online. She has always been against the idea.

Drake-Lee will keep their former family home in Los Angeles, as well as residences in Brooklyn and Oakland. In addition to that, TMZ reports that as part of their settlement, she will keep a couple leased Audi SUVs. She is owed two more spousal support payments of $50,695, but after that he won’t have to pay her any more. He owes her $50,629 a month in child support for their two kids up to October 19 (likely back child support), and all payments after that until the forseeable future are $40,000 a month.

As for Williams, he will get to keep a leased Porshe from the marriage, as well as $936,810 “in profits” from his work on Grey’s Anatomy following their 2017 separation.

Other accounts and royalties they acquired during the marriage will be split.

As mentioned, Williams filed for divorce from the former real estate broker in April 2017 after five years of marriage and 13 years together.

Drake Lee said the split was initially very difficult for her, as she had two small children and as she told PEOPLE, “Most everybody I had spent the eight years here in LA with all went with him.”

However, she said she didn’t have time or the ability to fall apart.

“When the divorce process started I had two nursing babies, and I am the one that ran our household,” she said. “And for our children, and for the creation of the businesses that we built together when I left my career in New York for us to move to California to pursue his, and then as a result built it… I knew, as the one that was really holding it all together, that I didn’t have a lot of room to fall, even though I was falling.”

While he initially quickly moved on with actress Minka Kelly for a short time, he has been in a relationship with former Hit the Floor star Taylour Paige since, at least, early 2019. She hasn’t been shy in expressing her love for him publicly despite his ongoing and contentious divorce.

“Thank you for the most expansive love I have, I will ever know,” she wrote on his birthday in August, interestingly enough, a day before his divorce was finalized. “Thank you for never leaving a single thing fruitless. You never come up short. You wonderful you.”

