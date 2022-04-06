MadameNoire Featured Video

August Alsina became a trending topic yet again after Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith made headlines after the Oscars fiasco between Smith and Rock. Shortly after, he released a song titled “Shake the World” where he referred to his past lover and the not so warm responses he has received from the internet since revealing their entanglement. He started off the song with, “I heard I was canceled (Hmm) / Well, let’s speak on that / Red dot on my back, I became a target. And I’m flawed but flawless, that’s what makes me August.”

On “Shake The World,” Alsina also sang:

I started my label, then shake the world (Then the world shook) ‘Cause goddamn it, that’s right, I shake the world (Shake the world) I heard it’s some s*** that’s bound to go down when you got a billion dollars on the elevator Well, of course some sh*t was bound to go down when you tangled up with the world’s favorite (Ah-ooh)

The song, which was produced by, didn’t much praise after it’s release.

“Boy that new song [trash],” one person tweeted. “This is a bad look. You’re not a victim in this. You made a DECISION to sleep with another man’s WIFE and now that it’s time to reap you wanna put these people’s business out there instead of admitting that wasn’t P and owning your #WillSmith.”

Alsina didn’t seem to take much offense to the harsh criticism.

“ifeel for you and your ancestors brother. Cus u ain’t nevaaaaa had to lie this hard,” the 29-year-old clapped back. “U know that sh*t hard boy! S*** put u in a hypnosis soon as it drop! Cus Got Dammit ‘I shake the wurrrrrrrrl.’”

Play

He sang about he and Pinkett-Smith’s affair more in-depth on his Rick Ross-assisted track “Entanglements” back in 2020 after dropping the bomb about their involvement.

“The definition of entanglement is when you tangle in the sheets,” the New Orleans native sang. “Girl, I know that we don’t call it a relationship but you’re still f****** with me.”