The internet is swirling with opinions on a recently resurfaced childhood letter Willow Smith allegedly wrote to Jada Pinkett Smith’s late close friend, legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

Willow, 21, reportedly penned the letter on a slip of lined paper to the All Eyez On Me rapper when she was 11.

“Dear Tupac, I know you are alive some place. I think that my mommy really misses you,” the note reads. “Can you please come back. Can you come back so [mommy] and me can be happy! I wish you were here… I really do. Love, Willow.”

A TikTok featuring the letter and commentary around it has over 266,000 likes and 31,000 shares at press time.

Twitter users have unsurprisingly had a myriad of reactions to the letter, including:

The popular post became viral on the heels of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars over a joke the latter made about Jada Pinkett Smith and her shaved head, a result of the actress’ struggle with alopecia.

As MADAMENOIRE detailed in previous coverage, Jada’s been very candid throughout the years about her close friendship with Tupac before the rapper was the victim of a drive-by shooting in 1996 and passed away.

The two met as high schoolers at the Baltimore School for the Arts and had an “instant connection,” according to Jada.

In a 2018 episode of her Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, the Girls Trip actress referred the Tupac’s passing as a “huge loss in my life.”

Last year Will opened up about his inability to befriend Tupac during the early stages of his relationship with Jada, whom he married in 1997.

“In the beginning of our relationship, my mind was tortured by their connection. He was PAC! and I was me. I hated that I wasn’t what he was in the world, and I suffered a raging jealousy: I wanted Jada to look at me like that. If she chose me over Tupac, there was no way I could be a coward. I have rarely felt more validated,” Will penned in his 2021 memoir.

“I was in a room with Tupac on multiple occasions, but I never spoke to him,” the King Richard star added. “The way Jada loved Pac rendered me incapable of being friends with him. I was too immature.”

