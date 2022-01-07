MadameNoire Featured Video

Hip-hop legend and West Coast rap O.G. Yo-Yo recently reflected on her relationship with her ex Tupac and the late rapper’s feelings for Jada Pinkett Smith.

More specifically, Yo-Yo said despite pop culture being bombarded with stories about Tupac’s love for the Set It Off star, the “California Love” rapper also shared a deep love with her and many other women. Back in the day, Yo-Yo and Pac dated in the early 1990s after touring together.

“We were in love and we loved each other until the day he died,” Yo-Yo said during a recent interview with EUR Web Spotlight on her and Tupac’s closeness.

She explained that their relationship eventually transitioned from something romantic into one that was familial. The “Home Girl Don’t Play Dat” rapper said, “Pac became like a brother to me. Nothing [bad] really happened [that caused our split]. We were just two people on the road who found each other, fell in love with each other.”

It was especially interesting when Yo-Yo claimed Tupac and Jada’s relationship wasn’t necessarily any more special than the relationships the “How Do You Want It” rapper had with other people in his life.

“Tupac had a love for Jada, but he had a love for women. He was a sweetheart. He was a Gemini. He was romantic,” Yo-Yo explained.

“Anyone he dealt with he loved. I think he was a genuine person. I think he might have had many loves that weren’t even famous — I think that he was just an authentic person. He loved sincerely and if he gave you a piece of him you would remember. I don’t think he would give you a piece of him that you wouldn’t be able to talk about […] He was himself and not a lot of people can be that way.”

Yo-Yo’s insight comes as a surprise. While only Pac and Jada truly know what went down between them, Jada starts trending every couple of months for sharing intimate tidbits about their unique and intense bond.

Yo-Yo’s interview is a good listen. Peep it down below.

Play

