Jada Pinkett Smith’s association with Tupac has a long shelf life. Outlawz rapper Napoleon recently recalled a story giving further insight into the dynamic at play between the two close friends and Jada’s now-husband, Will Smith.

During an interview with The Art of Dialogue, Napoleon shared that he’d first become aware of Tupac and Jada’s relationship when he’d gone with the “All Eyez on Me” rapper to see the actress in one of her first films.

“The second time,” Napoleon recounted, “I probably heard him talk about her was when he went to L.A. and he was very upset. ‘Pac came in the room, he was like, ‘Jada gonna contact me like and tell me ‘Don’t do nothing to Will Smith!’”

The Outlawz rapper later shared that Tupac was hurt that Jada would even think that he would go after Will.

“So Pac was upset,” Napoleon said. “I guess it kinda hurt him. He had a lot of love for Jada Pinkett, a lot of respect for her. A LOT of respect for her!”





From Napolean’s point of view, Tupac “had no other choice” but to be cool with Jada and Will dating. Napoleon expressed that Tupac was the type of person to support Jada regardless of her romantic choices because he thought so highly of her. If anything, he noted, Tupac was more hurt Jada worried he’d be violent towards Will.

“He was offended when she asked him not to do anything to Will Smith from a standpoint not to be violent towards him.” Napoleon said. “I think that just hurt him more than anything. Because he was like, ‘What do you think this is? I’m not walking around being this impulsive, violent individual. So I think that probably hurt his feelings at the particular time.”

In June, Pinkett shared an unreleased poem Tupac had written for her around what would have been his 50th birthday.