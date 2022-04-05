MadameNoire Featured Video

Episode three of MADAMENOIRE‘s The Black Vegan Cooking Show has officially dropped and in this episode, Chef Charlise Rookwood laughs it up in the kitchen with comedian and “vegan skeptical” Donnell Rawlings.

The Comedy Central star made fans double over with laughter as Ashy Larry on Chappelle’s Show for three seasons. Rawlings’s slapstick humor has been featured on popular series like MTV’s Guycode and The Wire. This week, the Washington, D.C. native joined Rookwood to cook a delicious vegan rendition of ackee and saltfish, a breakfast dish native to Jamaica.

Rookwood walks Rawlings through how to make her tasty spin on the Caribbean classic, using hearts of palms marinated in a savory nori and kelp mixture to replace the salted codfish. The famous Black vegan chef also stirs in garlic, onions, ginger, and a little bit of sea moss to tie the dish together. Let’s see if she can turn Rawlings into a vegan believer by the end of the show.

