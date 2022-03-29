MadameNoire Featured Video

The second episode of MADAMENOIRE‘s The Black Vegan Cooking Show has finally arrived fresh out of the oven, and this time Chef Charlise Rookwood gets busy in the kitchen with celebrity vegan chef Lauren Von Der Pool. The famous personal chef has been dubbed the “Queen of Green” for her nutritious raw food creations known to detox and replenish the body. Von Der Pool has served up tasty plant-based meals to a star-studded list of celebrities including Patti Labelle, Common, Diddy, Michelle Obama, and The Williams sisters.

In this episode, the “Eat Yourself Sexy” author teaches Rookwood how to whip up vegan aphrodisiac-inspired canapés including an “egg” salad packed with maca root, longan berries, and chickpeas. The ladies also make buttery toasted baguette slices topped with kaffir lime leaves, onions, and a few other tantalizing ingredients. These goodies are sure to spice things up in the kitchen, and possibly the bedroom too!

Bon appétit and don’t forget to follow Chef Charlise Rookwood on social media @VeganSoulicious for more delicious content.

