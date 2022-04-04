MadameNoire Featured Video

This has been a long time coming for Jazmine Sullivan.

On April 3, the R&B star took home her first two Grammys, scoring one award for Best R&B Album and another for Best R&B Performance. The star was honored for her critically album Heaux Tales which featured “Pick Up Your Feelings,” Sullivan’s sultry 2021 hit, that tied with Silk Sonic’s” Leave The Door Open” under the Best R&B Performance category during Sunday’s ceremony.

“I wrote this project to deal with my own shame and un-forgiveness around some of the decisions that I made in my 20s that weren’t favorable,” Sullivan shared during her acceptance speech. “What it ended up being was a safe space for Black women to tell their stories, for us to learn from each other, laugh with each other, and not be exploited at the same time. That’s what I’m most grateful for. So shoutout to all Black women for just living their lives and being beautiful. I love you all,” she added.

The 34-year-old singer has been nominated in the past for various Grammy Awards. In 2009, Sullivan received a nod for Best New Artist. Since then, the soulful singer and songwriter has scored nominations in categories such as the Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance and Best Female R&B Vocal Performance.

After the show, Sullivan stopped to chat with the press where she gushed more about her legendary Grammy win.

“I’m overwhelmed. I’ve been wanting to win a Grammy since I was a kid,” the “Need U Bad” crooner explained. “After losing so many times, I feel like I kind of gave up… So it’s surreal to actually hold these babies right now.”

Congrats to Jazmine Sullivan! In case you missed it, you can watch the R&B star’s full acceptance speech below.

RELATED CONTENT: Jazmine Sullivan Had Fans Reveal Their Wildest Secrets And Instagram Was Shooketh