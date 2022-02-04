MadameNoire Featured Video

Jazmine Sullivan is releasing a follow-up to her stellar EP, Heaux Tales which will include a set of new narratives from new women. On Feb.11, Heaux Tales, Mo Tales: The Deluxe will be available for our listening pleasure with four new tracks and six interludes, including one from Issa Rae, titled “Issa’s Tale,” “Jazzy’s Tale,” “A Breaux’s Tale,” “Mona’s Tale” and “Shanti’s Tale.”

The “Sit On It” singer gave her fans a sneak peek of what to expect when she posted “Jazzy’s Tale” on her Instagram page in December 2021.

“Growing up a brown-skin girl, a fat girl, essentially growing up feeling undesirable, when you get older and you have a man there that desires you, it validated me. It made me feel good about myself,” she said on the interlude. “Therefore, the content that the validation brought me was worth the actual pain that the relationship eventually brought me. It’s a sad thing.”

She recently released a snippet of Mona’s Tale, which features media personality Don’t Call Me White Girl. On her interlude, she’s talking about sexual performance and prowess.

“There’s not a soul out here that had this p**** that, that’s not gonna say that he didn’t thoroughly enjoy it. I f*** for sport. I f*** like it’s being taped, see?,” she said.

“No for real, hear me, women just lay and look pretty. I give sweat, hump, pelvic thrust, I’m giving Bobby Brown, because I want you to remember how good this p***** is.”

The release of her new EP comes just ahead of the start of her “Heaux Tales Tour,” which starts on Feb. 15, where she’ll be hitting stages in cities like Brooklyn, Portland, Seattle, San Francisco, Phoenix, Hollywood and Sacramento. The tour was slated to start on Valentine’s Day in Vancouver but the show was cancelled.

The track list is as follows: