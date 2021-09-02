MadameNoire Featured Video

After the release of her Heaux Tales EP, Jazmine Sullivan has been using her Instagram story to allow her fans to tell tales of their own. On her previous Instagram story post, she asked her fans to tell her a secret that they would never tell their partner and they didn’t disappoint. Paired with perfect meme reactions, Sullivan posted 26 of her fan’s wildest confessions and had Instagram shook.

Some of the responses included:

“I had sex with both of her parents.” “I watch a video of me and my ex having sex, right before me and current bae do it, so I get mine.” “We’re renting in a house that I bought four years ago. He doesn’t know he just deposits rent money every month.” “I think he’s a little bit ugly like his mom and I’m glad we don’t have kids together.” “I was catching his daddy nut before I was catching his.” “I didn’t know if our baby was his at first.” “I use to f***k the dog s**t out of my wife’s hairstylist. Doing her hair for 11 years now.” “Her nephew might be my son.” “I wanna suck his feet, but I’m scared he’s going to find it weird. So, I do it when he’s asleep.” “Been together for 17 years — been with my boyfriend for 14 years. I cheat better.” “I be throwing it back on his grandpa so I can secure that inheritance.” https://twitter.com/gordon_izabella/status/1432895924641087492?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1432895924641087492%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hotnewhiphop.com%2Fjazmine-sullivan-trends-after-leaking-her-fans-darkest-secrets-news.138469.html

These jaw-dropping responses even led to the “Lost One” singer trending on Twitter.

See screenshots from her IG story with more of these scandalous secrets below.