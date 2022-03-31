MadameNoire Featured Video

Insecure star and creator Issa Rae wasn’t rocking with the internet this week.

Social media detectives went to work on March 25, when a video of the star went viral across Twitter. The 14-second clip captured the California native partying it up in Washington D.C., where her production company Hoorae hosted a four-day festival in honor of talented Black creatives, Page Six noted. Fans couldn’t help but comment on what they believed to be a burgeoning baby bump popping out from underneath the 37-year-old’s clothing.

“Issa Rae & husband Louis Diame are Expecting!” wrote one excited Twitter goer. While another fan asked:

“Is that a baby bump?”

Well… curious fans got a rude awakening on Wednesday, when Rae swiftly shut down the pregnancy rumors.

“I am not pregnant, fuckyouverymuch. LET A BITCH EAT DRINK AND BE MERRY,” she tweeted.

Following the announcement, a few Issa Rae stans slammed into the folks on social media who were fueling the pregnancy hearsay and according to Page Six, one media outlet even confirmed the fake news, allegedly.

“People love being the first person to notice a pregnancy. Like, they’re in on the *secret.* it’s annoying on so many levels,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“What is the weird obsession by telling people they are pregnant?” questioned another social media goer.

While a third user commented:

“It’s the sense of public ownership over every woman’s body–a fake ownership that goes into overdrive when they can say the woman is bearing a child and so the public has a right to have an opinion.”

Back in July, Rae jumped the broom with her longtime boo Louis Dame, and while she’s certainly enjoying the married life, the six-time Emmy nominee previously told Self that she’s not looking to become a mom anytime soon.

“I’m extremely happy. I like my life, I like this selfishness, and I know that I have a window. I’ve always felt that way, that women, Black women especially — unless you’re Viola Davis or Angela Bassett — you have a window when people are going to want to continue to see you and see what you can do,” she explained.

“Then there are so many limitations placed upon you, and that does keep me up. I want to do as much as I can while I still can,” the Sweet Life: Los Angeles executive producer continued. “I know it’s not the proper mentality to think that kids will slow you down, but I do feel that way.”

This is a cautionary tale, don’t ever assume!

