Although many fans still aren’t ready for Insecure to end after its upcoming fifth and final season, Issa Rae has a new TV show with HBO Max that’s coming to our TV screens as soon as later this month.

Described as a 10-episode unscripted series, Sweet Life: Los Angeles will give look at what the City of Angles is like from the point of view of seven ambitious, young Black men and women who are continuing to chase their dreams as they begin to start reaching the markers of success they always had hoped they would.

The cast, a longtime friend group based out of South L.A., includes Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jerrold Smith II, Jordan Bentley, P’Jae Compton and Tylynn Burns, according to E! News.

Moreover, Entertainment Tonight reports that the entrepreneurial group interestingly has a variety of hustles — including a music manager, a fashion designer, a marketing specialist, a medical account specialist turned skincare entrepreneur, and more.

In the trailer, a character tells viewers through a voiceover, “If somebody’s getting out of line, you’ll be put back into line.”

Directly after, one of the friends is seen yelling at another, “I’m more successful than you because I work harder than you.”

At the end of the trailer, as the group is seen toasting champagne, one says to the group, “This is just a taste of what we can achieve.”

As expected, it seems like we can expect to see love, laughs, and heated exchanges shared amongst the group of friends, for better or worse.

Executively produced by Rae, Sweet Life: Los Angeles will premiere on August 19.

