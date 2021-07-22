MadameNoire Featured Video

Unexpectedly, “Off the Yak” rapper Young M.A was trending on social media yesterday after rumors swirled that she was pregnant.

Essentially, the rumor stemmed from an interview the rapper did with Dish Nation’s radio personality Headkrack. When he’d asked her, “Can you see yourself being a parent?” she responded by saying, “Absolutely, I’m going to be married by then.”

Clearly, the interview must have gotten misconstrued and spread out of context somehow. Young M.A went on to explain that she’d like to have a boy before having a girl since that’s how she was raised — with an older brother to look out for her. She’d like her future daughter to experience that as well.

“I told my girl this,” the rapper explained to Headkrack. “I said ‘I rather a boy first because he’ll be the one taking care of his little sister.’ And he gotta hold her down ’cause that’s how [it] was with me. My brother was… My big brother, rest in peace. And then my mom had me… So, he made sure I was straight even though I learned from him, at the same time, it made me thorough.”

“So, that’s kinda what I want,” she continued. “I want my little girl to be thorough, too, like her brother.”

The clip of their interview had Young M.A — also known for her hits “OOOUUU” and “Successful” — ablaze on Twitter with people tweeting things like:

When The Shade Room posted the clip of the radio interview she’d done, the rapper went to the comments to address the false rumors that she was expecting. She simply emphasized, “Of course my girl is the one that’s gone be pregnant that’s why I looked at her and mentioned her smh.. y’all bored lol but I get it.. sell ya stories 😏 and we workin on one now 🤫 .”

