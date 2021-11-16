MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra just announced she’ll be having twin baby girls.

In an interview with Despierta América, the expectant mother explained that she had a unique gender reveal party wherein a helicopter dropped pink powder down and throughout the air as she stood amidst her family and friends and celebrated her big news.

“The emotion, the happiness shines through my pores — I am so happy and excited!” Amara said during the interview, according to PEOPLE‘s translation of the segment from Spanish to English.

Donning a sparkling two-piece pink jumpsuit and matching rose-colored hair, the Dominican-American star added, “This is a new phase for me as a mother and I’m so excited about everything that’s happening to me right now.”

“I want them to work, to be independent, powerful, strong, fighters, ambitious, everything that’s big,” Amara said of the values she plans to instill in her girls. “That’s how I am, and my mother raised me to be that way. And I hope they’re very strong because in this world, women more than anyone have to represent.”

In an exclusive with PEOPLE en Español from earlier this month, the reality TV star shared that her pregnancy with the twins followed a miscarriage she suffered in July of this year.

Amara’s chosen to keep the paternity of her babies undisclosed and has previously explained her plans to raise the girls solo, similar to how her mother Ana María Oleaga raised her.

“I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me,” the 31-year-old entertainer and entrepreneur told the outlet in early November.” [A] father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man — one who supports me, who accepts me with my children — then amen, he will be well received. But I feel blessed and I am so happy that I sometimes forget that [I’ll be a single mom]. I am more focused on my babies.”

Amara’s mother also shared that she supports her daughter’s decision to raise her babies solo and in a home full of “peace.”

“My admiration is bigger now that she [Amara] has the guts to face the world with two [kids],” Oleaga expressed, before adding, “I tell her: ‘Instead of having a problematic father [in the picture], one who is going to raise them the wrong way, it’s better you raise them alone. Instead of the kids being raised around problems, nervousness, trauma, it’s better to raise them in peace.”

See photos of Amara’s outfit and cute snaps of the star with her mother on the set of Despierta América down below.