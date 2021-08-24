MadameNoire Featured Video

Love & Hip-Hop reality TV star Amara La Negra is getting ready to set forth on a new business venture but the buzzing singer’s burgeoning deal won’t be music-related. The 30-year-old is jumping into the real estate business with the debut of her new property Amara Residence which will be built right in the heart of her home country in the Dominic Republic.

Amara took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, telling fans that she hopes to “create generational wealth” with the newly built residency.

“This is Everything I Dreamed of! And This is only One of Many to Come!” she added in the caption.

RELATED CONTENT: “Did Amara La Negra Find Love On The Set Of “Love & Hip Hop Miami”?

Amara Residence sounds like a dream to live in, too. According to the star, the building comes jam-packed with 42 apartments and 12 Penthouses. The complex also features “a full bar and a full gym.” Located right in the heart of Las Terrenas, Samana, in the Dominican Republic, residents will enjoy lush views of the area’s scenic landscapes, white-sand beaches and clear waters. Tourism in this region is constantly growing due to investments in tourist infrastructure such as hotels, clubs, restaurants and shopping centers like the “Puerto Plaza Las Terrenas.”

However, an apartment at the singer’s new building won’t be cheap. The starting price for a one-bedroom and one-bath will cost you around $175,000.

Amara has been taking fans on her real estate journey since last week, giving her followers a look at the property before construction begins. If you’re interested in potentially buying an apartment at Amara Residence make sure to follow @amaraairbnb for more info.

Would you live at Amara Residence?