TRIGGER WARNING! This content includes subject matter involving self-harm and suicide.

On March 27, Chika finally gave fans an update on her well-being after posting a series of disturbing messages about ending her life throughout the weekend.

The Alabama-bred rapper took to Twitter on Sunday morning and reassured her followers that she was okay. Before posting the update, TMZ reported that officials from the LAPD went to the star’s house to conduct a welfare check, but she wasn’t home when they arrived.

“Alive. wanna go home,” the 25-year-old tweeted after hours of uncertainty. The 2020 XXL Freshman star followed up with a second tweet that read:

“Leaving the hospital. not that i should care about updating anyone besides family. i just wanna be left alone, if that’s okay. i appreciate the prayers and stuff. thanks.”

Fans and big celebrities flooded Instagram and Twitter with prayers and messages of encouragement to Chika, urging her to pull through her depression.

One social media goer on Twitter wrote:

“You deserve happiness and peace and I pray you have people around you that will help you find it. not all of us on here know you, but we care about you from afar and are sending you love.”

Another admirer of the witty lyricist replied:

“I can’t say life is worth it because I’m battling with my desire to stick around as well. FOMO keeps me here because what if the change we need is right around the corner? it seems worth it to find out and I hope you begin feeling that worth.”

While Latto tweeted:

“Praying for Chika.”

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, on March 26, the Grammy-nominated hitmaker posted a lengthy statement to her profile, noting how she went up “to the top of the intercontinental, but could not jump.” Chika said she hesitated “because the metal stairs were scary.”

The artist continued:

“That’s the part about having a fu****up brain. No matter how much pain you are in, there will always be something to hold you back…It looks like crying wolf, but it’s not. it’s just difficult to find the right way. the quickest way. the painless way. i am tired of myself too.”

She ended her gutwrenching letter by telling fans that she didn’t want sympathy.

“No more typing. i’m going to finish my drink and find a way that works. thanks for the ride, i hated it,” the “No Squares” rapper wrote.

Chika continued to post alarming messages about ending her life and her spiraling depression throughout the weekend on Instagram and Twitter. In one post, the star explained that she was having an anxiety attack on a flight, noting how she “should’ve taken a Xanax before” boarding.

“I can’t sleep and my anxiety is through the roof rn. and nobody’s up,” she continued. “like i deadass wanna die rn. not even being hyperbolic. i’d be so relieved if my heart just stopped,” she wrote in a second tweet.

Early last week, Chika took to Instagram to share a new song with fans, but in her caption, the rapper confessed that she had been experiencing “self-doubt, internal turmoil & a lack of support.”

The message continued:

“I have a few friends who always check on me and pray for me, and after a few low points, i was inspired to write about the feeling of unconditional love. we all need that kind of affection— the kind that lacks judgment and that doesn’t hold a grudge. i don’t know if i will ever deserve that level of understanding, but all i can do is thank the people in my life who break their backs trying to soothe my worries while forgiving me for my shortcomings.”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chika during this difficult time.

If you or a loved one are struggling with depression and thoughts of suicide, please contact The Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective for more help and emotional support.

