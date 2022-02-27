MadameNoire Featured Video

On Feb. 22, 31-year-old Beatrice Bijoux was taken into custody after she drove a vehicle into four people as they were walking outside of the Fresh Market grocery store in Florida. Bijoux, who fled the scene after the incident, was arrested and later slammed with four counts of attempted murder.

Three of the victims sustained minor injuries, while one individual remains in the hospital with serious injuries, according to PEOPLE.

The Stuart Police Department, who are currently investigating the case, said that they strongly believed Bijoux “intentionally” drove her car into the food market on Tuesday.

“Based on the investigation and interviews, Stuart Police detectives have reason to believe Bijoux intentionally struck the pedestrians at Fresh Market,” the statement read.

Local news station WPBF obtained a copy of Bijoux’s arrest report, which alleged that she tried to run down an innocent bystander who attempted to stop her from fleeing after she struck the four pedestrians. The report also claimed that as she was being arrested, Bijoux allegedly told authorities, “the voices in her head had told her to kill the people.”

According to police, Bijoux was diagnosed with a mental health disorder in 2019 but hadn’t returned to her doctor for an evaluation since then. The troubled woman had “suicidal ideations” in the past and the report noted that at one point, Bijoux contemplated “killing her 4-year-old niece,” who lives with her part-time.

When asked if she had ever tried to hurt other people in the past, Bijoux reportedly said she “could not explain why today was different,” the report claimed.

