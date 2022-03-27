MadameNoire Featured Video

Back in February 2021, NBCUniversal’s Peacock announced that they would be releasing an exciting new spinoff TV show that would serve as the third installment of The Best Man film series. Now, it appears as though production for the 10 episode dramedy is underway.

On March 14, Morris Chestnut, who plays the role of Lance in the romantic comedy, gave fans a sneak peek of what’s to come for The Best Man: Final Chapters on Instagram. The 53-year-old actor posted a photo of himself smiling alongside the franchise’s director Malcolm D. Lee. The star wrote in his caption, “1st Day on set” which sent fans into a tizzy in the comment section.

“Yesssss I can’t wait!” wrote one user. While another person replied: “WE BEEN WAITING!!!!”

Chestnut will reunite with the film’s original cast that includes Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, Melissa De Sousa, and Harold Perrineau for the buzzing new limited TV series. As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, the show picks up where The Best Man 2 left off, as Harper, Robyn, Jordan, Lance, Quentin, Shelby, Candace, and Murch navigate through their evolving relationships and some past grievances. Now that they’re all grown up, fans get a chance to see the film’s pivotal characters chart through the choppy waters of adulthood while experiencing a “midlife renaissance.” The spinoff series is written and executive producer by the film’s original director, Malcolm D. Lee and Dayna Lynne North.

Lee, who is also responsible for directing and producing films like Girls Trip and Roll Bounce, shared a few pics from on set of the forthcoming show. In one photo, he posed cheek to cheek with Sanaa Lathan who stars as Robyn.

Another pic captured the 52-year-old filmmaker cheesing behind Melissa De Sousa.

“Shelby. That’s is all,” he wrote, referencing the actress’s character in the film.

No release date has been announced yet for The Best Man: Final Chapters, but fans have been reeling with excitement since the announcement, given the impact and popularity of the 1999 classic comedy-drama movie. The original film followed old college friends as they reunited for a fun and drama-filled wedding. The franchise followed up with a Christmas-themed sequel, The Best Man Holiday, in November 2013 and both films saw major success at the box office. “The original grossed $34 million domestically on a $9 million budget. The 2013 follow-up earned $70 million,” according to Deadline.

