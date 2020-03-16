Taye Diggs Says Best Man 3 Will Happen…But Maybe Not Like You Think

It’s hard to make a good sequel. But The Best Man Holiday not only managed to do get it right, they did so 14 years after the original film was released. Since the second installment was such a success, commercially and artistically, audiences have been anxiously awaiting the third installment, which has tentatively been named ­­The Best Man Wedding.

After Best Man Holiday raked in $70 million at the box office, Universal announced there would be a third film, to be released in 2016. But it’s 2020. So apparently, there’s been a battle behind the scenes. In 2016, director Malcolm Lee said the project was on hold indefinitely, citing scheduling conflicts and creative differences with the studio. He said the same thing last year, while promoting Night School with Tiffany Haddish.

But recently, actor Taye Diggs, known for the role of head instigator Harper Stewart in the franchise, sat down with CBS’ “The Talk.” And thankfully, he had some more promising news.

“That’s a good question. I do think it will happen. We’ve all been in discussions with the director, Malcolm Lee. I think it might end up being a tv series, maybe on a streaming platform. But the script has already been written. So we’ll see. I’m just waiting on Malcolm Lee.”

You can watch Diggs answer this another questions in the video below.

What do you think about the idea of The Best Man wedding being released in series form? I’ll take what I can get. And I think it has the potential to work well–especially with this caliber of actors–but there was something lovely about the “event” of seeing them all on the big screen, in a feature film.