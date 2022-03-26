MadameNoire Featured Video

Donald Glover said that he has been impressed by former first daughter Malia Obama since she has brought her talents over to the writer’s room for his new Amazon series.

“She’s just like, an amazingly talented person,” Glover told Vanity Fair at the Atlanta premiere. “She’s really focused, and she’s working really hard. I feel like she’s just somebody who’s gonna have really good things coming soon. Her writing style is great.”

Glover’s brother, Stephen Glover, said the soon-to-be Harvard graduate has an one-of-a-kind point of view that serves as a catalyst during the writing process.

“Donald always says perspective is important, and people with different perspectives are important for a writers room. And for sure, she definitely has a unique perspective on everything,” he said. “So we wanted to hear her stories and have her work with us. Listening to her stories and having her involved really gave us a lot of good ideas.”

They both promised that they don’t take it easy on her just because she is Barack Obama’s daughter. If they don’t like one of her ideas, they have no problem shooting it down.

“Well, you know, we just hurt her feelings,” Stephen Glover said half-jokingly. “We can’t be easy on her just because she’s the [former] president’s daughter. Nah, she’s very down to earth, and cool. So, it’s not a problem at all. She has a lot of good ideas. She’s great. She’s just a regular person like everybody else.”

Obama has been building her resume for some time now. She worked as a production assistant on the set of Halle Berry’s former CBS series Extant in 2014. In 2015, she was an intern on the set of HBO’s hit drama Girls and in 2017 she interned at The Weinstein Company.