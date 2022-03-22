MadameNoire Featured Video

The Obama girls were spotted showing off their toned assets during a hike about the Hollywood Hills on Mar. 16.

In pictures obtained by the Daily Mail, Sasha and Malia, who both relocated to the West Coast earlier this year, were spotted walking uphill in all black fitness attire as they worked up a sweat in the Los Angeles heat.

Sasha, 20, sported a pair of black workout shorts along with a graphic black T-shirt she fastened into a crop top, showing off her shiny belly piercing. 23-year-old Malia opted for a black sports bra and leggings. Days before the sisters were photographed enjoying their fun scenic trail, the siblings were captured out dining with their mother and former first lady Michelle Obama at a posh LA eatery.

The internet broke out with all sorts of commentary after the photos went trending.

“I love how Malia look like Obama if he was a babe and Sasha look like 87% Michelle, 13% Obama. Gorgeous girls them East African genes strong asf,” wrote one user on Twitter.

“The Obama girls are all grown up,” commented another social media goer.

While one Twitter stan praised the girls and their mother for their sheer elegance and poise.

“Will always love Michelle Malia & Sasha for being black women in the public eye who took all that shit in stride, minded their business and never let the haters see them sweat. And also serving looks,” they commented. https://twitter.com/lexithecitygirl/status/1504989255000641537

It’s nice to see that the Obama girls are doing well since leaving the White House in 2017. Last year, Malia reportedly landed a huge Hollywood gig becoming one of the writers behind Donald Glover’s forthcoming series with Amazon Studios. While a name for the show hasn’t been revealed, Watchmen writer Janine Nabers is behind the developing project. The new series will reportedly center around “a Beyoncé-type public figure,” ET noted. Malia’s big job opportunity came following her graduation from Harvard University in 2021.

Sasha was previously enrolled at the University of Michigan in 2019, but now she has reportedly transferred to a school in California. Some social media goers believe that the former president’s youngest daughter now attends the University of Southern California, but the rumor was never confirmed. Either way, Sasha appears to be loving the laid-back LA lifestyle, often reflecting the West Coast’s chill atmosphere in her fashion. Earlier this month, Sasha was photographed walking about LA in baggy denim overalls paired with a tie-dye long sleeve shirt and chunky sneakers.

