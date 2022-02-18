MadameNoire Featured Video

Atlanta will be cancelled after its fourth season, says FX CEO John Landgraf.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, while at the Television Critics Association’s winter press tour Landgraf confirmed that the Emmy-winning series will be bidding farewell. The final two seasons have already been filmed. The third season is slated to premiere on March 24. The final season will premiere sometime in the fall.

Landgraf promised that “the new season is everything you’ve come to expect from Atlanta.”

Donald Glover also said at the press tour that he wouldn’t have minded if the show ended after season two, but now the time is right for the show to come to an end.

“When the conditions are right for something to happen, it happens, and when they’re not, it doesn’t,” Glover said. “The story was always supposed to be what it was.”

The Guava Island star added that he would open to bringing the show back to life in the future.

“If there’s a reason to do it, but it always depends. I like keeping options open,” he said.

Atlanta has won five Emmys, including Glover taking home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation, Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) and Katt Williams winning Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series for his role as Willy.

Atlanta is coming to an end but Glover’s television career will continue. He is now parting ways with FX, which is owned by Disney, and now joining forces with Amazon. THR also reported that the “This is America” rapper inked a deal that will allow him to create and executive produce content for Amazon Prime. He is already working on turning Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 2005 Mr. & Mrs. Smith film into a series for Amazon. Glover and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will create and star in the series. It’s set to premiere in 2022.