A woman in Kileen, Texas was shot and killed while visiting her son’s gravesite. According to KWTX, Yolanda N’Gaojia was fatally wounded at Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on March 22 after 5:00 p.m and was pronounced dead at 6:56 p.m. by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson, according to a news release.

N’Gaojia, 52, was visiting her late son Amir Tajai-Kineh N’Gaojia’s grave on what would have been his 22nd birthday. He passed away on New Year’s Day in 2022 according to an online obituary.

Her ex-husband, Kineh N’Gaojia, expressed his grief and disbelief via Facebook.

“I have no words because I can’t believe this is real.,” he wrote. “This is stuff you see on movies but it has become our life. I can’t believe you are gone Yolanda N’Gaojia how y’all gonna kill her on her Son birthday at his gravesite???”

In another post he added, “We always said whoever go first will hold the other one down. Well, don’t worry I’m gonna hold us down. Q Jones NGaojia and Sierra Simone already know I will give them my last breathe. Rest well those bullets took a precious gem from us but gave us an Amazing Angel to guide us so you know we ain’t going nowhere but up cause we know how hard you rode for your family. Thank you for making our lives complete we gonna miss you Soldier. WE LOVE YOU.”

The former couple shared three children together including Amir, a son and a daughter.

There was a second person wounded during the shooting but they suffered non-fatal injuries.

N’Gaojia’s death is being investigated as a homicide. In the news release, police added that this shooting was “an isolated incident and there is no continued threat to the general public.”

Killeen Police Department asks that if anyone has any information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477).