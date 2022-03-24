MadameNoire Featured Video

Detectives in Norfolk, Virginia are still investigating the deadly shooting that occurred outside of Chicho’s Pizza Backstage that left two people dead and three others injured.

Larry Boone, the Norfolk Police Chief said an argument broke out inside the establishment on March 19, but ended in tragic gunfire after the confrontation spiraled out of control in front of the pizza shop. Sierra Jenkins, a 25-year-old former CNN employee, and reporter for the Virginian-Pilot, was one of the victims caught in the line of fire during the chaotic shooting. CBS News reported, that an argument over a spilled drink may have led to the tragic incident.

Jenkins, who was described as “a bright and talented woman with so much promise,” was assigned to cover breaking news the night of the shooting. Coincidentally, an editor tried to contact her multiple times to head to the scene to report the incident, not realizing that the young journalist was one of the shooting victims.

“When he didn’t hear back, we called in another reporter,” Kris Worrell, the editor-in-chief from the Virginian-Pilot told CNN. “In reporting the story of the shooting, we discovered that Sierra was one of the victims.”

Officers reported to the crime scene around 2 a.m. and found Jenkins and two men with life-threatening gunshot wounds. One of the men, named 25-year-old Devon M. Harris, was pronounced dead at the scene. Jenkins was rushed to a nearby hospital where she later died.

Worrell said Jenkins’ “passion for journalism was undeniable.”

“She brought both energy and empathy to her work as an education reporter,” Worrell continued. “To have the life of such a talented young person cut short is devastating. Our thoughts are with Sierra’s family and all those who knew and loved her. We are absolutely heartbroken.”

Jenkins graduated from Georgia State University and grew up in Norfolk. The passionate reporter had previously worked as a news assistant at CNN Health and as an editorial researcher at the Atlanta Magazine before joining the Virginian-Pilot in December 2020, according to CNN.

Boone said that investigators are still searching for the shooters and may consider issuing reward money to those with more information.

