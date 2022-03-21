Sierra Jenkins, a young reporter for the Virginian-Pilot and former CNN news assistant, was shot and killed in Norfolk, Virginia over the weekend.

The reporter, 25, was leaving Chicho’s Pizza Backstage when an argument escalated outside the restaurant on Granby Street and gunshots went off.

In addition to Jenkins’ fatality, one other person died following the shooting and three others were injured, local police detail.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to the report around 2 a.m. on March 19.

Jenkins was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after police reached the scene, but the journalist later succumbed to her life-threatening gunshot wound while there.

The 25-year-old reporter wrote on local education for the Virginian-Pilot but was supposed to cover the breaking news shift on Saturday morning.

When an editor didn’t hear back from Jenkins about going to report on the shooting, and another reporter was called to fill in, the team tragically learned the 25-year-old was one of the victims.

“When he [the newspaper editor] didn’t hear back, we called in another reporter,” explained Virginia Media editor-in-chief Kris Worrell. “In reporting the story of the shooting, we discovered that Sierra was one of the victims.”

“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” the EIC added. “Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”