Sierra Jenkins, a young reporter for the Virginian-Pilot and former CNN news assistant, was shot and killed in Norfolk, Virginia over the weekend.
The reporter, 25, was leaving Chicho’s Pizza Backstage when an argument escalated outside the restaurant on Granby Street and gunshots went off.
In addition to Jenkins’ fatality, one other person died following the shooting and three others were injured, local police detail.
One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene after authorities responded to the report around 2 a.m. on March 19.
Jenkins was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after police reached the scene, but the journalist later succumbed to her life-threatening gunshot wound while there.
The 25-year-old reporter wrote on local education for the Virginian-Pilot but was supposed to cover the breaking news shift on Saturday morning.
When an editor didn’t hear back from Jenkins about going to report on the shooting, and another reporter was called to fill in, the team tragically learned the 25-year-old was one of the victims.
“When he [the newspaper editor] didn’t hear back, we called in another reporter,” explained Virginia Media editor-in-chief Kris Worrell. “In reporting the story of the shooting, we discovered that Sierra was one of the victims.”
“Sierra was a bright and talented woman with so much going for her. Her passion for journalism was undeniable and our community is better because of her reporting,” the EIC added. “Sierra was funny and energetic and full of enthusiasm. We are absolutely heartbroken.”
Jenkins, a 2019 Georgia State University graduate, previously worked as an editorial researcher for Atlanta Magazine. She additionally spent time as a summer editorial research intern at CNN in 2020 and later as a news assistant for CNN Health before taking on her role at the Virginian-Pilot.
The young reporter was a Norfolk native and celebrated her 25th birthday on March 13. She was the oldest child out of three siblings, the Virginia-based publication shared.
More details on Jenkins and the incident outlined that she’d had gone out to the Chicho’s with a longtime friend back in town.
Rory Schindel, the restaurant’s manager, said the last call for drinks came at around 1:30 a.m.
“It was just a normal night,” Schindel said of the moments before the shooting. “There were a lot of people there, as usual, and there was a great atmosphere inside.”
Maurice Jenkins, the reporter’s father, said the 25-year-old “wasn’t much of a going-out kind of person at all.”
“Everyone loved her,” he said of his late daughter. “She was such an energetic, caring and giving person. A real go-getter. She’d do anything for anyone.”
No arrests concerning the shooting have been made thus far. However, local homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident and ask for anyone with information to contact the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.
RELATED CONTENT: “19-Year-Old Virginia Man Accused Of Killing Girlfriend’s Mother & 2 Other Women”