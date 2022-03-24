MadameNoire Featured Video

Almost a decade after the fact, gospel singer Erica Campbell recently addressed the backlash she received after rocking a white bodycon dress on the cover of her 2013 single “Help,” the title track off her debut solo album.

Campbell opened up about the hypocrisy she felt subjected to by other Christians for being too sexy while speaking as a guest on the Frequently Asked Questions podcast.

“I’ve had people call me hoes and harlots … all kinds of stuff,” said Campbell candidly. “I’ve had people say I’m in the Illuminati.”

While acknowledging some of the criticism she faced “comes with the territory” simply because she’s in the public eye, the former Mary Mary singer explained that, “if you’re not ready for that it can make you retreat and be like, ‘I can’t do this.'”

“Had any R&B singer had that [dress on], they would’ve been like ‘Oh my God she’s so covered up, that’s a turtleneck,'” Campbell argued, adding, “Christianity has a problem with sexuality.”

As MADAMENOIRE‘s reported in the past, Campbell has a history of speaking her mind on the hypocrisy she feels plagues the Christian community.

MN readers had a lot to say in the comment section after the singer controversially said masturbation cheapens and lessens sexual pleasure because that satisfaction is supposed to be shared amongst spouses.

More recently, the Grammy-winning singer shared her opinion on Kanye’s behavior and highlighted that those who practice Christianity and show up as such on Sundays should carry that same energy throughout the rest of the week.

