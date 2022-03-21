MadameNoire Featured Video

Erica Campbell is the latest celebrity to chime in on the drama Kanye West has created on social media over the last several weeks.

When a reporter asked the gospel singer her opinion on Kanye’s “erratic,” often ruthless social media presence versus the prayerful, more serene attitude the rapper displays on Sundays, Campbell tactfully told TMZ, “I just think if you’re trying to be like God on Sunday, then you should be like him on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday [and Saturday] as well.“

“Does that mean perfection? Not at all,” the singer noted. “It means your choices should be governed by what you believe. If you believe in faith and being kind and being gracious and understanding and being patient, then you have to be that way all week long.”

“But you know, we all go through things. We don’t always get it right so prayers up for Kanye,” she added.

Campbell also theorized that Kanye’s troublesome online behavior is due to the rapper’s ongoing divorce from Kim Kardashian.

“When you love somebody it doesn’t go away because you get divorced. That’s why they be so mad after — cause they still in love,” she said, adding, “My mother and father married each other three times. Cause they couldn’t, they couldn’t — they just loved each other.”

“Sometimes it’s that way — you try and it doesn’t work. That doesn’t mean the love goesn’t away,” Campbell concluded.

Even if Kanye is in emotional turmoil over his divorce, it doesn’t justify his recent online behavior towards his estranged wife, her boyfriend Pete Davidson, D.L. Hughley or Trevor Noah.

Campbell came with the good word on this one.

