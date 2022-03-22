MadameNoire Featured Video

Ciara has been open about a lot of things with her fans — including her relationship with her husband Russell Wilson, raising three children and the dynamic of the couple’s spirited, laughter filled and fun-loving household.

However, after a fan posted a TikTok of themselves meeting the “Level Up” singer, online users on the app have been speculating that CiCi is expecting baby number four and that the now-viral clip outed her pregnancy before she was ready to share it with the world.

In the short video of the fan’s encounter, the TikToker gushed over Ciara after running into the singer in Buckhead, Atlanta and later stood by the star so they could be in the video together.

TikTok users debated in the comments about whether they peeped Ciara with a baby bump or not and why the TikToker would informally announce the singer’s pregnancy if the performer is in fact with child.

TikTokers wrote things like “Why would you announce her pregnancy though?” and “Why would you ruin her announcement?”

“Not you being the pregnancy exclusive 😭😭😭 ,” and “This is so trifling people do anything for a view!” others added.

Meanwhile, one person chimed in saying, “But what if she’s not. She’s had three kids, bloating happens. Y’all just jumping to conclusions 😳 .”

Quite a few users came to the defense of the TikToker who posted the clip as well. They pointed out that Ciara seemed to consent to be in the video and that the star knew she was being recorded, whether pregnant or not.

“In my defense I didn’t even see she was pregnant,” the TikToker who posted the clip wrote after receiving backlash. “When I said I just found it out cuz y’all pointed it out to me. I had no bad intentions.”

Ciara and Russell made headlines earlier this month after the latter got down on one knee and jokingly proposed to his wife that they have more babies.

“Just give me one more at least,” the NFL star told Ciara, to which she replied with a laugh: “We definitely can [but we need] a little more time before we get there.”

If and when Ciara does announce another pregnancy — we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

