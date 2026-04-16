Lauryn Hill Poses With Five Of Her Six Children In Powerful Denim Tears SS26 Campaign

Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @denimtears

New York-born brand Denim Tears has steadily been dropping pieces from its spring-summer 2026 collection, and fronted the newest series of goods with a special guest.

Lauryn Hill is seen draped in the outfitter’s latest threads in a dramatic black-and-white image posted on Instagram.

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Source: @liammacrae/@justinsarinana / IG: @liammacrae/@justinsarinana

The “Doo Wop” legend is rocking garments covered in founder and former Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory’s signature cotton wreath, an homage to the roots of Black American slavery in the South.

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The wreaths are typically large and sporadically placed on hoodies and jeans. Still, the latest interpretation is more refined, featuring a smaller, more strategic wreath pattern on denim jackets and jeans seen on Hill.

Hill is also rocking a more subtle vertically striped button-up with crystal embellishment. A similar crystallized sweatshirt is already available on the site.