Close
Celebrity News

Lauryn Hill Stars In Powerful Denim Tears SS26 Campaign

Lauryn Hill Poses With Five Of Her Six Children In Powerful Denim Tears SS26 Campaign

Denim Tears previewed its Spring/Summer 2026 collection with Lauryn Hill fronting a black-and-white campaign.

Published on April 16, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lauryn Hill
Screenshot courtesy of Instagram @denimtears

New York-born brand Denim Tears has steadily been dropping pieces from its spring-summer 2026 collection, and fronted the newest series of goods with a special guest.

Lauryn Hill is seen draped in the outfitter’s latest threads in a dramatic black-and-white image posted on Instagram.

RELATED CONTENT: Essence Festival Shuts Down Lauryn Hill’s Critics — ‘Put Some Respect On Her Name’

Lauryn Hill For Denim Tears Spring/Summer 2026⁠ ⁠
Source: @liammacrae/@justinsarinana / IG: @liammacrae/@justinsarinana

The “Doo Wop” legend is rocking garments covered in founder and former Supreme Creative Director Tremaine Emory’s signature cotton wreath, an homage to the roots of Black American slavery in the South.

The wreaths are typically large and sporadically placed on hoodies and jeans. Still, the latest interpretation is more refined, featuring a smaller, more strategic wreath pattern on denim jackets and jeans seen on Hill.

Hill is also rocking a more subtle vertically striped button-up with crystal embellishment. A similar crystallized sweatshirt is already available on the site. 

Since the photos are void of color, it’s unclear what the new products actually look like, but Denim Tears’ e-store may have given us a peek. In a product photo for a $198 cotton wreath sweater, there’s a sparkly brown button-up laid beneath it, which could be the very one that Hill is wearing. 

Prices haven’t been announced, but denim jackets typically cost $280, while the baggy jeans are $295. There also appears to be a tote atop Hill’s head with a similarly patterned wreath, which is going for $158.

The Instagram caption says that this latest segment of the Spring/Summer 26 will be available “Friday, April 17 at 11 AM EST online on DENIMTEARSDOTCOM⁠, in-store at African Diaspora Goods, 176 Spring St and our Atlanta residency in Lenox Square.⁠”

The brand has been promoting the new release on Instagram for weeks. Aside from the new wreath pattern, there are also new zip-up hoodies with the letters DT on the sleeves, American flag long-sleeve tees, polos, varsity jackets, reversible flight jackets, snapbacks, and workwear staples.

See a few of them below.

RELATED CONTENT: Remembering Roberta Flack: Lauryn Hill, Stevie Wonder, Phylicia Rashad, Al Sharpton, & More Honor Singer At Funeral

Related Tags

Denim Tears Fashion lauryn hill style
More from MadameNoire

You May Also Like

Zeus Network Joseline's Cabaret Texas Premiere Event

Joseline Hernandez Announces She’s Expecting Her First Child With Husband Balistic Beats

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
V12 Restaurant & Sports Bar Grand Opening Celebration

Puerto Rican Princess Pregnancy: Joseline Hernandez Announces She's Expecting Her 1st Child With Husband Balistic Beats

Bossip
Canelo v Crawford

Dave Chappelle Slams Republican Party for Weaponizing Transgender Jokes: 'That’s Not What I Was Doing'

Bossip
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - April 6, 2026

Bad Gal’s Night Out! Rihanna Surprises Best Friend At Birthday Party

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
"The Jennifer Hudson Show" Season 4
2 Items
Celebrity News  |  Sammy Approved

‘TaMAGA’ Turmoil — Tamera Mowry-Housley Joins Threads, Gets Dragged & Deletes Account Same Day

Comment
30 Items
Sports  |  Shannon Dawson

Bucket Baddies With Big Energy — The 30 Hottest NBA Players In The Game Right Now

Comment
Women Crush Wednesday: 50 Queer Queens We're Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18
50 Items
Lifestyle  |  Shanique Yates

Women Crush Wednesday — 50 Queer Queens We’re Admiring Here, There, And Everywhere, Vol. 18

Comment
Lifetime Hosts The World Premiere Of "Mary J. Blige Presents: Be Happy" Featuring Cast And Creatives, Followed By A Moderated Conversation With Gayle King
3 Items
Celebrity News  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘I’m Blocking You!’ — Gabourey Sidibe Slams Critics Bashing Her Twin Toddlers’ Hair

Comment
ashlee jenae
28 Items
YoungMadame  |  Siobhan Dixon

‘Rest In Preference’ — Ashlee Jenae’s Death Sparks Conversations On Black Women’s Safety & Sanity In Dating: 27 Reactions

Comment

MadameNoire

Quick Links

Legal

Close