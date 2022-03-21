MadameNoire Featured Video

Hampton University is trying to make an impact in the wake of senseless violence overseas.

The world-renowned HBCU, based in Virginia, announced that the institution is offering free room, board and tuition to Ukrainian and international students who were studying in Ukraine and forced to relocate because of the continuing war with Russia.

University President Dr. William Harvey made the announcement on March 16. According to Harvey, 50 to 100 students who are currently exposed to the dangers in Ukraine will be able to come to Hampton for free this summer.

“The collective Hampton University faculty, staff, and students are heart-broken because the war-torn country of Ukraine must deal with atrocities like the bombing of maternity wards, hospitals, and other civilian areas,” said Harvey in a statement. “I think this partnership is something that can be beneficial to a great number of students and families. My entire career has been focused on helping people to achieve and meet their goals.”

Ukraine students who choose to stay at Hampton University after the Summer semester will pay regular tuition and fees. It is a kind gesture from Hampton University to open their doors to these students who are facing unthinkable challenges in their current living conditions.

This isn’t the first time Hampton University has reached out to help students in another country. In 2019, Harvey connected with the president of the University of the Bahamas and offered students who were impacted by hurricane Dorian an opportunity to come to Hampton University with free enrollment along with room and board.

“I think this agreement is something that can be helpful to a great number of students and families, and is part of something I’ve tried to do my entire career — helping people to achieve and meet their goals,” Harvey said in a statement at the time.

HBCUs have always been at the forefront of making lives better for people in need. Hampton is just following the mission of many of these schools and giving young people an opportunity to achieve despite their circumstances.

