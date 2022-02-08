MadameNoire Featured Video

In celebration of the release of his new album, CM10: Free Game, Yo Gotti decided to give a college student an opportunity of a lifetime. The Memphis spitter pledged to pay the tuition of any student with rap dreams who laid a few bars on his single, “Dolla for Dolla.” In the end, he selected a Clark Atlanta University student who goes by Miss Blaze.

Yo @missblaze, I respect u focusing on [your] talent while still focusing on [your] education,” Gotti captioned Miss Blaze’s winning video on Instagram. “So I wanna pay for [your] next college semester.”

Miss Blaze clearly wants more than a spot on Gotti’s song. She shared that she also wouldn’t mind being added to the roster of his label, CMG the Label.

“If @yogotti want me, imma sign quick!” Blaze said. “Not new to this. I was born CMG. I just ain’t got my deal yet. This a real ONE on ONE, ain’t even tryna flex!” @cmgthelabel!”

He didn’t stop with Miss Blaze. After announcing that she was the chosen feature for the album, he posted that he would allow any artist who added lyrics to “Dolla for Dolla” could upload their version to any streaming platform to make profits from it.

“PSA‼️ NEVER DONE BEFORE EVER ‼️EVERY ARTIST DAT PUT A VERSE ON ‘Dolla Fo Dolla’ YOU CAN HAVE THE SONG 😳 U CAN UPLOAD IT PUT IT ON YOUTUBE / DSP’S ( Apple, Spotify, Tidal etc ) AND U MAKE DA MONEY $ OFF it & USE IT TO GET IN POSITION!!,” he said. “100% OWN DA MASTER & IM GIVING YALL A UNIVERSAL CLEARANCE TO USE MY VERSE & THE SONG ..BIG GOTTI , I ONLY DO BIG S***!”

CM10: Free Game is a double album that features artists like MoneybaggYo, Kodak Black, 42 Dugg, Shenseea, Blac Youngsta, EST Gee and Da Baby.