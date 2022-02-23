MadameNoire Featured Video

Zac Stacy is facing more charges regarding the brutal assault of his girlfriend, Kristin Evans, whom he was seen physically assaulting in a viral video back in November 2021.

According to TMZ Sports, the former New York Jets player is now facing more charges including three misdemeanor domestic violence battery charges and two misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. He had already been charged with two felonies, aggravated assault and criminal mischief, regarding the assault. In an application for a restraining order, Evans claimed that Stacy attacked her over the rent.

“He physically assaulted me several times because he wanted the money back he gave me for our rent,” she wrote. “He punched my legs, slapped me, picked me up by my arms, and threw me into my window, which broke. I had glass in my feet that I removed myself.”

In the surveillance video of the assault, Stacy, who is 5′ 8″ and weighs 216 pounds, is seen throwing Evans across the room into the television. After she fell to the floor, he threw something into her face and then picked her up and body slammed her into their son’s walker. This all happened in front of their then five-month old son.

Body camera footage of him speaking to a police after being arrested in Orlando, Florida show Stacy claiming that Evans staged the assault and that she was upset that he no longer wanted a relationship with her. He also claimed that he was previously struggling with mental health issues.

“It’s unfortunate because I just got out of rehab for anxiety and depression-like eight months ago,” Stacy said in the clip. “I dropped everything to come down here and support the mother of my child in her last trimester, and the baby. I let her know I wasn’t trying to be with her or nothing like that. This is a case of just bitterness. That’s why she did this. The whole assault thing. She staged it. She set me up.”

Evans responded via a statement issued to TMZ and called Stacy’s claims bogus.

“I don’t know how you can stage getting your ass beat on multiple occasions,” Evans said. “This is what abusers do. They will make you seem like you’re the crazy one and that they’re the victim. It really makes me more upset that the cops are consoling him…everything about this makes me uncomfortable.”