Since yesterday, fans have been wondering whether NeNe Leakes was dropped by her management team due to her contentious and ongoing battle against Bravo TV. Taking to her Twitter account earlier, as per her usual these days, NeNe didn’t say much, but she bluntly attempted to clear up some of the confusion she created.

NeNe kicked off the rumors herself with a now-deleted tweet she shared yesterday (Feb. 8), where she name-dropped some of the members of her team and basically said that they couldn’t just leave her hanging as she was standing up against all mistreatment and “discrimination” she claims to have faced while working for Bravo.

“You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman #DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild,” NeNe tweeted. “Suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it’s painful and it hurts. I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT.”

In case you didn’t know, Darrell Miller was NeNe’s attorney, and Steven Grossman was her talent manager. Relatedly, Joneswork PR has reportedly opted to stop representing NeNe as well.

In her subsequent tweets, all of which can still be found on her Twitter account as of now, the star reiterated that her goal in going against Bravo had nothing to do with her former show, The Real Housewives of Atlanta, per se, but that it had everything to do with what was happening when the cameras weren’t rolling amongst her and Bravo executives.

“Sorry abt my typos!” the star additionally tweeted. “I don’t tweet abt the show, I do not watch the show, I don’t talk abt the show & I don’t talk abt the girls. My concern is the treatment & abuse behind the scenes that you DO NOT see. Please don’t make fun of that. It’s real, painful & it’s happening.”

Speaking on the evidence she allegedly holds to support her claims against Bravo, NeNe also tweeted, “I have numerous emails, text messages, RHOA group texts, and voice recordings that go back yearsssss. I never got rid of anything! Fix your dirty work. Being a racist is so yesterday.”

Fast-forwarding to today, for all those who were wondering why NeNe tweeted and deleted her first post which implied that she was dropped from her management, the star had a curt and direct response to let people know the bottom line.

“For all of you that are asking, emailing, in boxing, blogging, reporting etc. The ONLY statement i have… My team DID NOT let me go! No further statements at this time,” the star said.

Even though it’s still not clear what exactly went down between NeNe and her team, what is clear is that the star is still using her voice to shed the light on the discriminatory practices she claims are rampant at Bravo. While NeNe said she wasn’t dropped by her management, reports swirling the internet are still saying something different. Regardless, it’s unfortunate but easy to see that all the drama with her former network has tensions running pretty high for both the star and the staff that support her.