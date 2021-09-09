MadameNoire Featured Video

Former Love & Hip Hop star Joseline Hernandez came out her face when Instagram gossip platform @theneighborhoodtalk reposted comedienne Luenell’s Instagram post that warned against hard drug abuse in the wake of Michael K. Williams death by suspected drug overdose.

Hernandez went off on a tangent, spewing demeaning vitriol toward Luenell:

“Tell this fat h*e to stop eating. That also can kill you. She a burger away from a heart attack n you talking bout someone just died for whichever reason that she’s not even sure about. F–king pig put the plate down pig pig pig.”

Luenell’s anti-drug abuse post came the day after authorities found Williams, the notable actor of The Wire and Lovecraft Country, deceased in his Brooklyn home on Sept. 6.

“Have a drink. Smoke a self rolled or dispensary rolled joint. Leave the f–king syzurp, molly and cocaine alone,” Luenell posted. “You might be next and all you were trying to do was party. This sh*t is no joke at all. The dope dealers are killing people, but hey, you don’t have to listen to me…”

She captioned, “PLEASE y’all……Like c’MON! Let’s not keep playing Russian roulette with your life,” she followed up in the caption. “It’s not worth it. I know you kids don’t want to listen to ME but do it for your mother, your kids, your family, yourself. Praying for us all🙏🏽 #ThisIsNotAGame.”

The comedienne co-hosted the Joseline’s Cabret reunion special earlier this year. After Herandez’s attack, she explained that she felt “compelled” to speak on the issue of drug abuse and despite Hernandez’s hate and fat-shaming, she’ll remain booked and busy regardless.

“This morning, after 4 (actually more) back to back deaths and 1 person critically ill in the hospital within a very short time, I felt compelled to PLEA w/MY People to subside in recreational/Deadly drug use of Molly, Syzzurp and Cocaine, etc.” Luenell wrote in a follow-up post.

“Well someone got obviously triggered and they are MAD Mad 😆 THIS is what I received from Ms. Hernandez,” the comedienne said, referencing a screenshot of the hateful comment.

“I am over here packing for the next movie I am about to start filming and excited about my comedy show this weekend at the @stressfactorybpt AND The World War III Comedy Tour I’m on. Unbothered. My FAMILY and Friends however are QUITE Offended and this is their response. Gonna go make me a smoothie….. #swipe #sticksandstones #thickskinned #comeswiththejob #AHitDogWillHoller #girlaintnobodythinkingaboutyou #gethelp #Immaprayforyou”

The rest of Luenell’s post included comments from social media users who questioned why Hernandez felt the need to post the comment at all. Fellow comedian Lil Duval said on Twitter, “If you get offended from someone telling you to stop doing drugs that’s a sign that you should probably stop doing drugs.”

T.I. also added his two cents and was supportive of Luenell’s message. Sharing a photo of the two of them together on Instagram, the rapper caption it with, “Rockin wit my folks @luenell. No slander shall be tolerated or condoned. & That’s that on that….”

