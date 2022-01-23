MadameNoire Featured Video

Ray J has officially made his return back to the streets!

The “One Wish” hitmaker took to Instagram Live this week where he asked his female followers to send the “freakiest” pictures.

“I’ma keep looking. I need all the freakiest pics coming to my page,” he explained during the live session. “I’m doing a freaky Friday, Saturday, Sunday pic.”

The singer noted that although he wanted the pictures to be a bit salacious, he was looking to build a platonic friendship with a lucky winner who he would personally fly out to meet him.

“I’m flying somebody out to hang out and talk. It’s a very platonic situation but the pictures gotta be the opposite of platonic to get to the platonic,” Ray J clarified in the video.

Following the announcement, some social media goers were puzzled given that Ray J and Princess Love appeared to be mending their martial issues back in December 2021. The former couple sparked reconciliation rumors after they spent a wonderful Christmas opening up presents with their two children together. The stars share a 3-year-old daughter named Melody and a 1-year-old son named Epik.

Although things did seem super peaceful between the two during their family Christmas gathering, Princess Love quickly shot down the rumor over the weekend, telling fans that she and Ray J were no longer “together.”

“We have successfully found a way to co-parent our two beautiful babies with no issues,” the 37-year-old continued. “I will always love and respect him as a father but we have both moved on with our personal lives. It’s all love over here, but stop tagging me in his posts lol,” she joked.

Ray J filed for divorce in October 2021 and according to BET, the former Celebrity Big Brother contestant requested joint and legal custody of his children. This is the third time that couple has filed for divorce. Back in 2020, the former wife and husband filed for divorce twice, once in May by Love and again in September by Ray J. TMZ obtained a copy of Ray J’s divorce petition in 2020 that revealed a prenup between the two. According to the docs, the “I Hit It First” rapper terminated the court’s ability to award spousal support to himself or Love. He also cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for their split. Back in September 2021, Ray J scrubbed his Instagram clean– leaving no photos of himself, work, or family, and temporarily changed his bio to “Separated and Single.”

