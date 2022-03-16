MadameNoire Featured Video

As Traci Braxton quietly battled cancer, her favorite comedian Kevin Hart sent her an uplifting message to boost her spirits during such a difficult time. After getting word that he was her favorite, he reached out via video.

“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given,” he said in a video, which Toni Braxton shared on March 15. “I wanna tell you that my prayers are with you, I wanna tell you to be strong, I wanna tell you to stay positive. And I wanna tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to try to just keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible I hope this video does that in some type of way.”

Braxton uploaded the video to thank the Night School star for sending such a sweet message.

“A lot of people didn’t know about Traci’s ( @therealtracibraxton ) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes… you were her favorite. We really appreciate you,” Braxton wrote.