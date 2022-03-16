MadameNoire Featured Video

traci braxton, kevin hart

Source: Slaven Vlasic; Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

As Traci Braxton quietly battled cancer, her favorite comedian Kevin Hart sent her an uplifting message to boost her spirits during such a difficult time. After getting word that he was her favorite, he reached out via video.

“I just wanna take the time to give that love back and tell you that you are loved in return for the love that you have given,” he said in a video, which Toni Braxton shared on March 15. “I wanna tell you that my prayers are with you, I wanna tell you to be strong, I wanna tell you to stay positive. And I wanna tell you that you have an amazing family and support system around you that are doing their best to try to just keep you positive, uplift you in every way possible I hope this video does that in some type of way.”

Braxton uploaded the video to thank the Night School star for sending such a sweet message.

Related Stories

“A lot of people didn’t know about Traci’s (@therealtracibraxton) illness b/c she preferred to keep it private, however special thanks to @kevinhart4real for taking the time to send her love and well wishes… you were her favorite. We really appreciate you,” Braxton wrote. 
Traci Braxton died on March 12, after battling esophageal cancer for a year. She was 50-years-old. In a lengthy tribute to her late daughter, Evelyn Braxton reflected about Braxton’s determination to beat this deadly illness.
“My dear sweet wonderful, incredible daughter, we slept in the same bed before she became so terminally ill all night talking while sharing so many secrets .. she said with so much strength of faith ,’mommy I’m going to beat this! My healing is right around the bend’ I replied with so much hope ‘absolutely oh yes, you will be heal Baby girl without a doubt!’,” she wrote. 

Take a look at Hart’s message to Braxton below.

Categories: Celebrity News
TRENDING ON MADAMENOIRE
Comment Disclaimer: Comments that contain profane or derogatory language, video links or exceed 200 words will require approval by a moderator before appearing in the comment section. XOXO-MN