Traci Braxton, who starred on Braxton Family Values alongside her sisters, has died after a year-long battle with cancer. Her husband, Kevin Surratt, issued a statement confirming her death.

“We have come to a time where we must inform the public that after a year of privately undergoing a series of treatment for Esophageal cancer our beloved Traci Braxton has gone on to glory,” the statement to TMZ read.

Toni Braxton also shared the sad news via Instagram, saying her sister passed away on March 12 during a snow storm.

It is with the utmost regret that we inform you of the passing of our sister, Traci. Needless to say, she was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, an amazing sister, a loving mother, wife, grandmother and a respected performer. We will miss her dearly. Traci passed this morning as the snow was falling, our angel is now a snowflake. We ask that you respect our privacy as we plan to send her home with love, celebrating her life. We are family forever. Love, The Braxton Family

Her son, Kevin Surratt Jr., also posted a tribute to his mother and reflected about her determination to beat the deadly illness.

“When I heard the news about my mother being sick, first thing she said was ‘I’m going to fight and beat this,’” he captioned a photo of him hugging her. “She fought to the end and today she’s at peace. I love my mother forever and this hurts so much, but I’m at peace knowing she’s isn’t in pain anymore. I love you ma. I’m going to miss you.”

Braxton sang backup for her little sister Toni Braxton for many years but after the premiere of Braxton Family Values in 2011, she decided to jumpstart her own career. In October 2014, she dropped her debut album Crash & Burn followed by her sophomore effort On Earth in 2018.

Besides Braxton Family Values, Braxton also appeared on Marriage Boot Camp during the third season. She also starred in a few films including The Christmas Lottery, Sinners Wanted and Chaaw, which hasn’t been released yet.

She leaves behind her husband and son, Kevin Sr. and Kevin Jr., her sisters Towanda, Toni, Tamar and Trina, her brother Michael Jr. and her grandson Zyair.