Tami Roman is gearing up for her 52nd birthday, and this week, the star debuted a new look in honor of the big celebration.

On Mar. 12, the Bonnett Chronicles host took to Instagram to reveal her “big chop” transformation courtesy of Atlanta-based stylist KhilBhiil.

Sporting a short auburn colored bob, Roman told fans in the video that she was “tired” of her “dead ends” and that she wanted to kick off her 52nd milestone with a “new and fresh” start.

The former Real World reality TV alum giggled with excitement as KhilBhiil chopped away at her tresses with his clippers. At one point in the video, Roman rocked a short fro, showing off her foxy silver grays that were once hidden under her long hair. The former Basketball Wives star then gushed, “We’re taking it down to a number 1, 1 and a half!” as her stylist went back in with his clippers to chop down some more. By the end of the clip, Roman smiled with her fresh new baldie, and she looked good too!

Some of the stars 3.3. million fans poured into the comment section in awe of her beautiful new buzzcut.

“Absolutely STUNNING DIVAAA,” wrote one user. “YOUR BEAUTY Isn’t Fair out here in these streetz!” While Crayon Case founder Supa Cent replied: “You look amazing queen.” Niecy Nash chimed in: “Love this! I might follow you girl! Inspiration fah sho!”

This is the second time that Roman has chopped off her beautiful locks.

As MADAMENOIRE previously reported, in 2019, the TV personality opted for a buzzcut and went blonde right after she decided to depart from the Basketball Wives franchise following Season 8.

“Went from black to blonde, lost a lot but it’s just hair,” she wrote on Instagram in a since-deleted post. “So I’m taking this opportunity to start over…natural hair journey begins! What hair products do you guys recommend to help me transition?”

In confessionals during the show, Roman explained that she was ” in a different headspace” after years with the VH1 series. “I really want to try to live my life as close to Black excellence as I can,” she said at the time.

Roman continued:

“I’ve been around these girls since 2010 and I think it’s just time for me to move on. Over the course of my time with this group of ladies, it has definitely shaped me into who I am today. We have laughed, we have cried, they have supported me in my endeavors and I have supported them. I have been at the forefront of some of the most BS moments in history. I want to do better because I know to do better.”

What do you think of Tami’s new look?

