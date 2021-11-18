MadameNoire Featured Video

Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood have been exploring having a child together throughout their relationship. During a recent appearance on The Real, Roman said their plans to have a child are on pause.

The former Basketball Wives star said her career is in a place that wouldn’t allow for motherhood so she gave Youngblood an opportunity to still have a baby without her.

“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do and reward me for all of the time and my efforts that I’ve been in this business and a baby for me right now would just be the thing to do,” she said. “So what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together.”

She said this selfless decision was based on her wanting her husband to experience fatherhood at any costs.

“It’s just I don’t want to have it,” she added. “I don’t want to get my eggs and it’s really about him being able to have his legacy here because he’s an only child. And he does not have any children so it’s really more for him than it is for me.”

Roman, 51, and Youngblood, 34, had tried to conceive and sadly Roman suffered three miscarriages.

Roman said she if Youngblood had a child with a woman it wouldn’t be as a surrogate and the mother would be able to co-parent the child while Roman happily fulfills her duty as stepmother. When Roman offered this to Youngblood, he declined.

“I fell in love with you,” she said her husband said to her. “You’re the woman I am gonna spend the rest of my life with. If God put me here and I’m not supposed to have children then that’s what it is.”

Roman said hearing Youngblood say that was a “blessing and a curse.”

“I felt like I was being selfish. Our relationship has a selfish relationship to it because I really want him to have children. I just can’t be the one to do that.”

Watch Roman’s appearance below.