Madamenoire Featured Video

If you watched the 30 year reunion for “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” you likely peeped that Alfonso Ribeiro was noticeably absent when Janet Hubert came out and greeted the rest of the cast.

Given all the words that had been exchanged between the two of them over the past two decades, people naturally assumed that Ribeiro, unlike Will Smith, was not ready to make amends with Hubert. After all, she reserved some of her harshest criticism for him.

But after the questions and assumptions started pouring in, both Hubert and Ribeiro took the time to clear things up.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Ribeiro, shared that leaving the set had nothing to do with Hubert’s presence.

“Unfortunately I had to go shoot that day. All of the social media content and the photographs were taken without me,” he explained. “I literally did my own photo shoot on the couch so they could put me in the group photo. The actual special was filmed in one day, but all the other stuff was done on the other days.”

Hubert also responded to the rumor that Alfonso didn’t want to speak to her.

We’re glad to hear that the healing extended beyond just Will and Janet.

Hopefully, Janet and Alfonso will be able to have their own conversation with one another going forward—if they haven’t already.