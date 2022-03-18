MadameNoire Featured Video

In a world where texturism and natural hair discrimination are still harmful and prevalent issues in our society, many Black women stay doing as they please and keeping their hairstyles versatile while promoting widespread acceptance of their natural hair.

With that in mind, the #thisismytexture trend on TikTok celebrates how adaptable natural hair and protective styling can be, and showcases the various hair textures Black women may have.

Created by Shark Tank-approved founder of KIN Apparel, Philomina Kane, the first #thisismytexture post has amassed over 380,000 Likes since it was shared last year.

“I got 99 problems, but my texture ain’t one💪🏾.. Keep it moisturized & keep it movin 😘 ,” Kane captioned the now-viral post.

Scroll below through MADAMENOIRE‘s gallery of favorite #thisismytexture TikTok posts.

TikTok user @jalaiahharmon celebrates her natural hair and texture whether it’s protected in braids, bantu knots or faux locs.

Her baby hairs were styled, laid and slayed. We love it!