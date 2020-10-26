Onion Juice, Green Tea, Apple Cider Vinegar And 7 Other Natural Remedies To Retain Hair Growth

Contrary to popular belief (or urban myths about Black girls’ hair), all hair grows. Of course, some people’s hair grows at a slightly faster rate than others, but when it comes to growing long hair, length retention is the name of the game.

Excessive breakage and split ends can make it appear that one’s hair isn’t growing because their hair remains the same length for an extended period of time. However, the reality is that their hair is just breaking off at the same rate or even a faster rate than it grows.

“Natural African-American hair is characterized by the bends of the fiber at every place that the hair curls,” Pantene principal scientist Rolanda Johnson Wilkerson, Ph.D. told Cosmopolitan. “This is why African-American hair has a tendency to be drier and more fragile, exposing the hair to breakage.”

So while there is no magic bullet that can make your hair grow faster, there are steps that you can take to naturally promote length retention and help your hair to grow in stronger.

Aloe vera

While there is no scientific evidence that proves aloe vera helps har to grow in thicker, there is a case to made in instances where alopecia is caused by an inflammatory condition because of aloe vera’s anti-inflammatory properties. It’s also rich in vitamins, fatty acids, and minerals which are good for overall hair health.