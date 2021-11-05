MadameNoire Featured Video

The founder of KIN Apparel, a brand specializing in satin-lined hoodies, pillowcases and headwear, recently landed a deal with Lori Greiner and Emma Grede on ABC’s Shark Tank.

As the brainchild of 26-year-old Princeton University alum Philomina Kane, KIN stands for “keep it naturally.” Kane, who’s also known by her YouTube channel’s name, “NaturallyPhilo,” has been documenting her natural hair journey and building a community for fellow naturalistas online since 2014.

According to the founder, KIN Apparel’s origins also have roots in Kane’s Ghanaian heritage.

“All in all, my Ghanaian culture has made me who I am today. Most of all, I cherish my grandmother for instilling my faith in humanity. It is with this strong backbone that I produce motivational content on YouTube, and have created KIN Apparel,” Kane shared on the brand’s “About” page. “In Ghana, my grandmother charted a path for me — value your culture, keep your faith, and never give up on your most idealistic vision of the world — a path I continue to follow, with her words circling my soul.”

As detailed in her pitch to Shark Tank’s lineup of business-savvy aficionados, “Traditional hoodies are made with cotton, a material that absorbs the moisture in your hair, leaving it dry, frizzy and prone to breakage.”

“Consider the girl with big beautiful curls who can’t find a hoodie big enough to fit her hair or a guy with locs [who’s] trying to stop lint balls from forming on his hair,” she highlighted.

According to CNBC, after starting KIN Apparel with $500 last year, generating $355,000 in sales, and stepping onto Shank Tank’s platform, Kane “landed an additional $200,000 from Shark Lori Grenier and guest Shark Emma Grede, in exchange for 30% of her company’s equity.”

“One thing about me, I’m gonna dance and cry!” Kane captioned a celebratory post on Instagram after landing the deal. “Took a dive into the shark tank and came out triumphant. Thanks, KINfolk, for tuning in and rooting for @kinapparel_! Excited for this new journey with my investors @lorigreinershark and @emmagrede. Always pursue your passion. It’s worth it! Thank you, God!”

