Rene Nezhoda of Bargain Hunters thrift store in Poway, California spent thousands during his latest haul to secure ownership of some of history-breaking Olympian Florence Griffith Joyner’s memorabilia.

Nezhoda, a star of A&E’s Storage Wars, now has “rare photos and magazines” featuring Flo-Jo, autographed Barbie dolls and the famed late track and field star’s Olympic jacket, according to TMZ.

The bargain-savvy shopper also purchased a pair of Joyner’s signed track shoes — the ones in which the athlete broke world records at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and won three gold medals in.

The athlete’s family continued paying for the storage unit “for years” before suddenly ceasing, which is what caused the locker of the Olympian’s personal items to be auctioned off in the first place, the outlet detailed.

A friend of Nezhoda’s had purchased Flo-Jo’s San Diego-based storage locker several years ago, which is how the Storage Wars star initially became aware of the memorabilia.

Unfortunately for avid Storage Wars fans however, Nezhoda’s haul of Flo-Jo’s locker won’t be featured on the show’s upcoming season, Season 14, which premieres on March 8, at 9 p.m. EST.

As far as what the future of the memorabilia entails, Nezhoda shared that he plans to sell the items he scored on eBay or via Heritage Auctions, “the world’s largest collectibles auctioneer.”

The reality star highlighted that if any of Flo-Jo’s family members want to buy some of the influential athlete’s memorabilia, he’d be willing to strike a deal with them.

As MADAMENOIRE shared with our readers in the previous reporting, Tiffany Haddish is set to produce and star in the lead role of an upcoming Flo-Jo biopic. While speaking with MN exclusively, the comedienne-actress detailed that working with Al Joyner as she’s been preparing for the role has been challenging, but rewarding and “interesting.”

“Some days it’s really strenuous,” Haddish said of her time with Al, Flo-Jo’s widower and former coach.

“Some days it’s like come on give me another challenge, but he’s definitely taught me a lot,” the comedienne added. “The technique is everything. [Flo-Jo’s] technique was impeccable and I mean if you look at the young lady who broke one of her records with that technique, it’s all about form. Once you get that down, the speed will come. Getting to know him and the family on that journey has been quite interesting.”

