When I was heavy into my fitness journey a few years back, supplements became an important part of my workout routine and overall health. After long days at the office, I’d often need a pick-me-up to push through HIIT classes. And though I found a brand that gave me the energy boost I was looking for, something about the tingling sensation it caused, which the packaging said was to be expected, never sat right with me. Plus, if I had even the slightest bit of additional caffeine from another supplement or even my multivitamin, it was too much for my system and would leave me feeling slightly dizzy and nauseous.

It’s for those reasons I was intrigued by X2 PERFORMANCE‘s natural energy drinks and supplements. I first heard about the brand when NBA All-Star Kawhi Leonard joined its board of directors last month, announcing he aligned with X2 specifically because of their clean ingredients. The line, which launched exclusively at CVS, consists of a Pre + Intra Workout Powder, Pre + Intra Workout Shots, and Energy Drinks. Here’s my take on all three.

I was really excited about the shot because between protein shakes, smoothies, pre- and intra-workout beverages, green tea, and trying to get in a gallon of water a day you just get tired of drinking. So it was nice to only have to swallow 2 ounces of product. The shot contains 75mg of natural caffeine derived from green coffee beans and, like all of X2’s products, works by generating and regenerating adenosine triphosphate, or ADT, your body’s natural energy-storing molecules.

The first thing I noticed was I enjoyed the taste. I usually don’t go the citrus route with supplement flavors but Orange Force wasn’t tangy and actually tasted like an orange. I downed the shot about 15 minutes before working out, per the package instructions, and proceeded to have a pretty good low-impact session in my apartment. No tingling, no jitters, no headache or queasiness.

The Pre + Intra Workout Powder was actually the first supplement I tried in the line because it’s the type of product I’m used to. Fifteen minutes before hitting the gym I added a scoop of the Power Punch Powder to about 5 ounces of water in a Blender bottle and waited for it to do it’s thing. That’s when I realized I wouldn’t actually know when the powder had kicked in because it doesn’t give a tingling sensation like many of its competitors on the market. What I did notice is I initially hyped myself up to just try to do a 30-minute workout when I went to the gym, but I ended up exercising for a little more than an hour, which likely had something to do with caffeine boost I got from the powder.

Because you can also add two scoops of the powder to 16 ounces of water and drink throughout your session, I used this as an intraworkout beverage as well, which is a key bonus. Typically, I use a pre-workout powder and a separate powder to restore amino acids during and after my workout. This time I only had to use one product. Though X2 doesn’t contain BCAAs (Branched-chain amino acids), I definitely took note of the fact that I was able to consume close to 300 mg of natural caffeine (each scoop has 98 mg) without any adverse side effects.

The last product I tried was the Natural Energy Drink, which I have to say caught me off guard tastewise because I’m used to carbonated energy drinks and this one isn’t. One can contains 114mg of caffeine from green tea and only 100 calories. With 26 g of carbohydrates and 25 g of sugar, its nutrition profile is my least favorite of the three supplements, though compared to other energy drinks these numbers are impressive. (The fruit punch energy drink only has 40 calories and 11 g of carbs and 8 g of sugar.) In contrast, the powder has 14g of sugar and 15 g of carbs with 60 total calories while the shot has 13 g of each and is 50 calories. Like the rest of the line, I had no jitters after drinking and I didn’t crash during or after my workout.

I like that X2 is adding something different to the market and making products used by athletes accessible to everyday men and women at a price point that’s on par with similar supplements. One container of the powder costs $37.99 while a 12-pack of energy drinks is only $27.49; shots are $13.99 for a four-pack. The whole point of exercise and working on your physical fitness is to improve your health and just as you should try to eat clean on a wellness journey, it’s important the supplements you use to meet your goals are also clean. X2 definitely hits the mark.