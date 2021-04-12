MadameNoire Featured Video

If you thought some of the anger between “Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams and his ex-wife Aryn Drake-Lee had simmered in the nearly four years since they’ve been engaged in divorce proceedings, you thought wrong.

According to TMZ, a judge ordered the two to enroll in a “high conflict” parenting course so they can address the way they handle their co-parenting journey.

New documents state that the two will take a virtual course for parents who struggle with to communicate peacefully with one another.

The order is a result of Jessie failing to come to an agreement about a previous court order regarding custody and the visitation of the former couple’s two children Maceo and Sadie.

The program is a six-session program that offers parents tips for reducing conflict for raising children with former romantic partners.

Given all the drama that has taken place with this divorce, including Drake-Lee complaining about Williams bringing their children around his girlfriends and Williams accusing his wife of having a temper, they could use the help.

While the reason for their marriage ending has always been held pretty close to the vest, Drake-Lee filed for divorce after the couple had been married for five years. They married in 2012, after dating for five years before then.

The two met when Williams was working as a schoolteacher in New York.

In 2010, before the two were married, Williams told USA Today, “She’s been with me through all different facets of my career. She’s stuck with me through thick and thick and thick and thin. We know each other in and out.”

Sadly, the story changed as the two were going through divorce and custody proceedings.