MadameNoire Featured Video

During a recent Instagram Live session, Growing Up Hip-Hop star Briana Latrise spilled some interesting tea while talking about her fight with her ex-friend and co-star Egypt Criss.

Briana and Egypt’s tensions stemmed from the former suspicions of GUHH co-star Sam Wright, whom Egypt married in late January.

RELATED CONTENT: “‘When Did This Ever Happen?’: Treach And Daughter, Egypt Criss, Talk Salt N’ Pepa Biopic And Domestic Violence Accusations”

“I punched out a lot of walls. And I broke every nail on every finger,” Briana said, recalling the day of the incident with Egypt. “I fought two very large men for over an hour… At one point, a producer walked up to me and was like, ‘Briana, calm down.’ And I snatched his chain off his neck and threw it. I was like, ‘I’ll f–k you up too, n—a.’ You can’t calm me down at that point, you have violated me repeatedly.”

“So I called my father like, ‘Yo, my life is in jeopardy… I don’t think they understand imma catch a case,'” explained Briana, the daughter of record producer, celebrity manager and Mary J. Blige’s ex-husband Kendu Issacs.

RELATED CONTENT: “Mary J. Blige Talks About “Doing The Most’ In Life After Divorce And Her Burgeoning Acting Career”

“So my father didn’t even show up. He’s such a gangsta. He called me and said, ‘Put me on speaker.’ And I put it down on the table. And he dropped one name and everything changed. Everything changed,” Brianna said. “I’ve been hosting the show ever since.”

“They upped the f–k out of my pay because I was like I’m not gonna come back. And they didn’t put me in those motherf*cking situations again and they know better.”

Hear Briana talk about the incident and her forthcoming book down below.

Play

RELATED CONTENT: “‘Ms. Built Not Bought’: Fans Are Here For Angela Simmons Showing Off Her Natural Figure In 2022”